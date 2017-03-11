Expo New Mexico holds 29th Annual Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Nearly 200 creative people from across the nation are showing off their unique wares at the Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival.

At this weekend’s 29th annual spring show, artists and craftspeople from around the country flooded Expo New Mexico to show and sell their work.

The event features a wide range of work including fine art, jewelry and photography, as well as wood, metal and glass sculptures.

The show continues Sunday from 10 to 4 a.m.

Admission is $7 for adults, but kids get in free.