SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to deregulate taxi cabs heads to the House of Representatives.

That is according to The Santa Fe New Mexican.

The measure aims to give cab companies equal footing with ride-booking services like Uber. They are not bound by a regulatory structure the way taxis are.

It would treat limousine services similarly.

Earlier this week, The Albuquerque Cab Company closed after 43 years in the business.

The Senate unanimously approved the Bill on Friday.