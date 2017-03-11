Balloon Fiesta Park holds 3rd Annual New Mexico Shamrock Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– People got an early start to St. Patrick’s Day at Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday.

The Annual New Mexico Shamrock Fest celebrated its third year featuring a new addition, the Shamrock ‘n Roll 5k run and fitness walk.

Two dozen vendors and artisans dished up Celtic-themed food and treats while the local nonprofit, High Desert Pipes and Drums helped bring authentic Scottish bag-piping and drumming to the event.

Other activities included face painting, arts and crafts, pet parade and costume contest.