Albuquerque woman arrested accused of trying to run over ex-boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque woman is accused of trying to mow down her ex-boyfriend with her car.

Police say 28-year-old Amanda Trujillo confronted the man at the mechanic shop where he works.

The man and his boss say Trujillo hit him with her Toyota Camry, but he was not seriously hurt.

She then allegedly lunged at him repeatedly with the car.

All this over a child custody dispute police say.

Trujillo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She’s being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.