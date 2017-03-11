Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly driving child to school while drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– An Albuquerque mom is facing child abuse charges after police say she was drunk while driving her daughter to school.

APD says Evelyn Benally was spotted speeding into the parking lot at Atrisco Heritage High School, almost hitting a security officer and then knocking over a number of traffic cones.

Officers say when they stopped her she was slurring and seemed confused, first telling them she was dropping off her son then corrected herself saying it was actually her daughter.

Saturday morning, Benally was released on her own recognizance.