ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are responding after one of their officers was caught with a lead foot.

A KRQE News 13 viewer sent in video of the officer who he claims was going about 65 mph at Unser near Montano. The posted speed limit there is 40 mph.

KRQE News 13 reached out to State Police and they say they’ve received the complaint. They say they take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will investigate them thoroughly.