Video shows pair of suspected car thieves running from police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dramatic video shows a pair of suspected car thieves trying to out run Albuquerque police, putting everyone in danger.

It started with a stolen car call. Two Albuquerque Police Department officers arrived at a parking lot on 98th Street, guns drawn, ready to approach a red truck, but the truck takes off. The video shows the truck almost hit an APD officer.

“He almost got me, dude,” said the officer in the video.

Flying northbound on 98th, the truck can be seen trying to dodge police. It even has some close calls with some other cars on the road.

According to a criminal complaint, the truck eventually stopped and reversed into the APD car. It then made a U-turn and headed northbound on Coors, towards I-40. That’s when police decided to call off the chase for safety reasons.

Shortly after ending the pursuit, a crash involving the stolen truck was reported at I-25 and Comanche.

“He hit there,” said a witness.

Witnesses said a man and woman exited the truck and took off.

“We saw the female going this way,” said another witness in the video.

The criminal complaint said some of the witnesses then chased after the pair, stopping them until officers arrived. Police arrested Crystal Salazar.

“I actually just got a ride with this guy,” said Salazar.

“I’m sure you did,” said the officer.

Police also arrested a man who gave officers the name Christopher Chavez. However, according to MDC officials, his real name is Donald Candelaria.

Candelaria is charged with aggravated battery on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and stealing a car.

Salazar is also charged with stealing a car.