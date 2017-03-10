Temporary bus stops have riders dodging traffic to get to them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Temporary bus stops placed right in the middle of Central Avenue have bus riders dodging traffic and picking their way through a construction zone, just to get to the bus stops and to sidewalks.

They aren’t your average bus stops, they’re bright yellow and have a ramp that’s handicap accessible.

“This is horrible, I mean it’s unsafe,” said Davetta Wilson, an avid ABQ RIDE traveler.

The bus stops sit inches from traffic, aren’t level with the buses, and riders say they’re hard to get to in the first place.

“I think people can trip and fall on them,” said Ana Hirey, who just started riding the bus because her car is broken.

However, because of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project construction, the city’s transit department had to put the bust stops near Broadway smack in the middle of Central Avenue.

“It’s really scary actually, crossing Central especially because a lot of people go really fast, and I’m afraid people can’t see you cause of all the construction,” said Hirey.

KRQE News 13 cameras caught rider, after rider in the middle of the street crossing through cars. Rick De Reyes, the Public Information Officer for ABQ RIDE, said he doesn’t recommend riders run across the road.

“There’s no real set crosswalk, but there are guides, those orange sort of plastic guides,” said Rick De Reyes.

One of the stops closest to Broadway already had a set path, but after speaking with the transit department, they sent a supervisor out to the other stop closer to Walter Street and put out new cones, creating a path.

“We found out it was in a not very easy place to get to,” said De Reyes.

He said they’re monitoring the stops everyday and are making changes, hoping riders have patience with the project.

Many riders also complained they could not find the temporary bus stops on the ABQ RIDE website, but De Reyes said it’s updated weekly, and you can find all the closures and temporary stops on this website.