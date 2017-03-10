Talking Tech: ‘PERK’ Third Wave Coffee

Entrepreneurs, Jakub Svec, creator of PERK and Sean Hamm, owner of Iconik Coffee Roasters, joined New Mexico Living to show us their third wave coffee brewing system and let us know how we can get one for our own homes.

Third wave coffee is a hand-crafted brewing process where there is total and even saturation of coffee grounds, which is an intricate process. The PERK takes the complication of the process out and automates it, resulting in hand brewed coffee at home.

This is a new product will be available through their Kickstarter campaign, which starts on March 15th, where you can not only be one of the first to own one of these, but you will be assisting in getting this company launched with a nice 50% discount on top of it.

Sign up at their website or Facebook page for details and product notifications.

