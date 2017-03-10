Suspect in Albuquerque kidnapping faces judge in Kansas

Alex Deaton (Photo: MBI) - Deaton is a murder suspect from Mississippi who sparked a national manhunt and is accused of kidnapping a couple in New Mexico.

PRATT COUNTY, Kan (KRQE) – The suspected killer out of Mississippi who is accused of kidnapping a couple hiking on La Luz Trail faced a judge in Kansas Friday.

This all began on Feb. 22 in Mississippi where authorities say Alex Deaton killed his girlfriend, then killed a woman at a church.

Deaton is accused of kidnapping two hikers near the La Luz Trail several days later, shooting one of them. Detectives say Deaton then took off and ended up in Kansas where he shot convenience store clerk Riley Juel.

Friday, the judge read Deaton the charges against him in Kansas and the possible sentence on each charge.

“That carries a maximum sentence of 653 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections, down to a minimum sentence of 147 months,” District Court Judge Francis Meisenheimer said.

Deaton is expected back in court on March 24. Prosecutors say they have not yet begun the process to extradite Deaton back to New Mexico to face charges here, but they have plenty of time to do that.

