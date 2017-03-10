Students build tiny home to raise money for school

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A tiny house for a good cause is up for sale. Students at one local school are getting a lesson in carpentry while helping their school at the same time. From HGTV to The Travel Channel, the tiny house revolution is everywhere and now that movement has made its way here to New Mexico.

But the skilled crew behind this project is made up of teenagers. High school students at Canon Christian Academy completed the construction from start to finish. But they’re not looking to move in. Instead, they’re looking to sell.

Today, the fully functional home is on the market. The money will go back into their private, non-profit school in Belen.

“Hopefully when we sell the tiny home, we’ll have enough money to keep the trade program going and also keep our school going. Without any kind of state or tax support we pretty much use everything to keep us afloat. The trades program has helped to keep the school going and it’s also helped to keep the trades program going. The students really are kind of working for their own future,” said Shaun Gibson, Head Master at CCA.

The build will come full circle the money will help keep the trade program going.

A learning experience that allowed 14 students to get real-world experience by strapping on their tool belts and working alongside volunteers to bring the tiny-house design to life.

“We basically took this project to show them all of the things involved in building a home,” said Peter Pacheco, instructor.

That included plumbing, electrical work, to even how a house stays supported.

“You have to lay the foundation. You have to know the math. Even the slightest miscalculation can throw off the entire thing,” said Aliah Elliot, junior.

Today, this tiny house is ready for a new owner. It’s complete with a living room, kitchen, bathroom and two lofts.

In total, it took a year to finish. It’s a project students say they’re proud to be a part of.

“It’s really cool to know that I was the one who contributed time and effort into the money that will be going into the school,” said Elliot.

The schools says that they have to pick their fundraising projects based off of the limited space that they have. Their last project included fixing up a car and auctioning it off.

The school says that within time, they hope to have their own shop and kitchen.

The home is on the market right now for just under $40,000. They’re hoping to sell it by the end of the school year.

For more on the tiny house, click here.