Santa Fe County man sentenced for tribal trespass

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe County man has been sentenced to 90 days in prison for trespassing onto Nambe Pueblo land despite being banned by tribal leaders.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Steve Romero pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass during a hearing Friday in Albuquerque. As part of his sentence, he must also serve a year of supervised release.

Romero, who is not a pueblo member, was charged in June 2016 after he entered tribal land on four occasions after being banished by the tribal council earlier that year.

Authorities did not say what led to the banishment.

Such federal trespass cases are rare in New Mexico, but Native American communities around the country have been turning to banishment in recent years as a way to tackle problems related to illegal drugs and alcohol.