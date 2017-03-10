Prankster posts sign teasing to adult theater in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, NM (KRQE) – A construction site prank had people up in arms. They thought an adult theater was moving into their neighborhood — and they were ready to fight it.

“I was furious. I was in shock,” said Los Lunas resident Clorinda Carabajal.

Carabajal thought she had awoken to a real-life nightmare.

“I couldn’t believe it was legal to build something like that across the street from an assisted living home,” said Carabajal.

The sign said it all. An adult movie theater was going in across the street from her home on Highway 47, just south of Los Lunas.

“What can come across the street, just by walking, after they see a movie? No,” said Carabajal.

Clorinda wouldn’t have stood for it.

“I really was going to protest against them,” she said. “I was going to make their lives miserable.”

“I started laughing,” said construction site boss Ralph Eggleston. “I thought it was funny.”

Eggleston didn’t see the sign for himself. At least, not at first.

“I’ve had people stop. I’ve had other people from the company call. I’ve had people from across the street come over and look,” Eggleston said.

Once passers-by alerted him to the sign, he took it down right away.

“It said, coming soon: adult theater,” Eggleston recalled. “I’m sure it was someone playing a joke on the owner. I’m not sure who it was.”

You don’t have to look far to find out what’s planned for the piece of property. The permit is posted in front.

“It’s going to be an office and shop complex for a land cattle company, for Four Daughters Land Cattle Company,” said Eggleston.

For Clorinda and other concerned locals, the news spells relief.

“Thank God. Thank God because then I won’t have to cross the street with my picket signs…I would’ve picketed them,” laughed Carabajal.

The owner of the property also got a good chuckle out of the prank and, once Clorinda calmed down, she admitted it was pretty funny, too.