Police: Accused killer lied in interview after deadly stolen car crash



ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE) – She’s an accused car thief who police say crashed into and killed a mother and daughter, but during her interview with detectives she had quite the story.

KRQE News 13 cameras were rolling the day Albuquerque police took Elexus Groves to jail after finding her at a business complex near Eubank and Copper. She was arrested just two days after the fatal crash.

She was arrested in sweat pants and slippers. The 21-year-old pointed to a cut on her head before she was transported back to Albuquerque Police Department headquarters for questioning.

Groves and 24-year-old Paul Garcia are charged with car theft and two counts of murder, accused of crashing a stolen van into a car in January, killing a 14-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna.

During her interview with detectives, she said she was sorry, but police said she lied to them for more than a half-hour.

“I really don’t remember what happened much of that night. I was like really f***ed up,” Groves said. “Before you guys caught me I was going to turn myself in. I had wrote a letter apologizing to the family.”

At first, detectives thought she was going to come clean because she was showing remorse. Then, she changed her mind eight minutes into the interview and decided she had nothing else to say. So detectives ended the interview.

According to APD, Groves changed her mind again and agreed to speak with them, but this time she had quite the story for detectives.

Groves told detectives she was with a man, she just met named “Silent” that morning when he forced her to steal an electric company van left warming up in a driveway. She made no mention of Garcia.

“He [Silent] was the one who made me get the van. He’s the one who told me to keep driving and not to turn,” she said.

She told detectives “Silent” threatened her so she complied with his order. Groves confessed she saw officers following behind them in the van but that “Silent” told her to keep going.

Detectives let her go on for nearly 20 minutes until they asked if “Silent” had a real name.

“I don’t know his real name. I really can’t tell you but, Silent, if you guys try to find him in that area, you will find out who he is,” Groves said.

Detectives finally told Groves they knew that she was lying, and had plenty of evidence that put Garcia at the scene, including his shoe and cell phone. They got tired of being patient, but Groves insisted it wasn’t Garcia.

Groves ended the interview in tears.

“I was going to turn myself in,” she said. “I’m done talking.”

Garcia was arrested in an Edgewood McDonald’s a couple weeks after the crash. Both Groves and Garcia are still behind bars on those double murder charges.