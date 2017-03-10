Officials: John McCluskey dies at federal prison in Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The infamous fugitive who killed an elderly Oklahoma couple here in New Mexico is dead.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico confirmed that John McCluskey died Tuesday at a federal prison in Colorado. It’s unclear how he died.

McCluskey was a prison escapee on the run from Arizona with two others when the trio hi-jacked Gary and Linda Haas’ camper while traveling through New Mexico in 2010.

McCluskey shot and killed them then set their trailer on fire with the bodies inside.

A judge handed McCluskey a life sentence plus an additional 235 years for that murder.