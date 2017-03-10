Non-profit seeks donors for Albuquerque blood drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United Blood Services is hosting a blood drive and needs your help.

Starting Friday, the non-profit is inviting shoppers at the Cottonwood Mall to help support the community by donating blood. All blood types are welcome with Type O negative most urgently needed.

New Mexico hospitals and others throughout the country benefit from your donations.

“A lot of them have never donated before, so this gives them the perfect opportunity to go ahead and try it and our statistics show that normally on drives like this, 40-45 percent are first time donors,” Al Salazar said.

Friday’s blood drive started at noon at the center court, and goes until 6 p.m. You can also donate blood Saturday and Sunday.