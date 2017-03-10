New Mexico wildlife managers relocate bighorn sheep

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico wildlife managers have relocated nearly three dozen bighorn sheep to the Jemez Mountains in hopes of boosting the population there.

The state Game and Fish Department says 34 sheep were captured this week at the Chevron Mine near Questa and transported south to Cochiti Canyon. The sheep found on mine property originated from the herd at Wheeler Peak.

Aside from augmenting the Jemez herd, biologists say they wanted to reduce the number of sheep along New Mexico Highway 38 between Questa and Red River.

Numerous sheep have been killed in traffic collisions on the rural highway in recent years. A motorcyclist died in one of those crashes.

Biologists say it’s possible the sheep released this week may move onto Cochiti Pueblo and Bandelier National Monument lands.