New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status

RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press Published: Updated:
jail cell bars,

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has directed the state’s correction department to work with federal authorities on checking inmates’ immigration statuses.

The governor’s office said Friday the Trump Administration asked the state for permission to interview prisoners who were born in foreign countries. A spokesman for Martinez said the interviews by federal authorities are meant to expedite potential deportation proceedings of suspected immigrants living in the country illegally.

The decision comes as the Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature is debating a measure that would ban state agencies from working with the Trump Administration on immigration enforcement.

Some Democrats want to prevent New Mexico law enforcement from any federal deportation plans.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s