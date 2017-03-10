New Mexico to work with ICE on inmate status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has directed the state’s correction department to work with federal authorities on checking inmates’ immigration statuses.

The governor’s office said Friday the Trump Administration asked the state for permission to interview prisoners who were born in foreign countries. A spokesman for Martinez said the interviews by federal authorities are meant to expedite potential deportation proceedings of suspected immigrants living in the country illegally.

The decision comes as the Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature is debating a measure that would ban state agencies from working with the Trump Administration on immigration enforcement.

Some Democrats want to prevent New Mexico law enforcement from any federal deportation plans.