New Mexico House approves creation of ethics commission

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A proposed constitutional amendment to create an independent ethics commission in New Mexico has been approved by the state House of Representatives.

The House voted 66-0 to create a seven-member commission to enforce standards of conduct for state officers, employees, lobbyist and contractors, along with campaign finance restrictions and reporting requirements for political candidates.

The commission would be appointed by legislative leaders and the governor to investigate public complaints, subpoena records and apply civil sanctions.

New Mexico has been shaken since 2015 by a string of corruption scandals that led to resignations by the New Mexico secretary of state, a longstanding state senator and a former Cabinet secretary who has not been charged.

Senate approval still is needed before the amendment goes to a statewide vote in 2018.