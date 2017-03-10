New Mexico gets federal grant to boost energy sector jobs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Energy Department to boost the creation of energy sector jobs.

Officials with the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department say the funding will be used to develop a roadmap that supports partnerships and involvement with energy producers in all sectors, from oil and gas to renewable resources.

State Energy Secretary Ken McQueen says the work will build on the energy plan rolled out by Gov. Susana Martinez in 2015. That plan called for improving infrastructure and workforce training, streamlining regulation and looking for new energy opportunities.

With the roadmap, officials will consider future environmental requirements, policies, market forces and other factors needed for a more diverse energy portfolio.