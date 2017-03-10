Medical experts hope to bring special ambulance for stroke patients to New Mexico

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new kind of ambulance dedicated solely to patients who suffer a stroke, and now there’s an effort to bring it to New Mexico.

The ambulance is equipped with CAT scan technology that allows physicians to review CT scans and order clot-busting drugs before patients are transported to the hospital.

Officials say minutes matter and bringing this ambulance could be the difference between life or death.

“What we can do is evaluate the patient at the doorstep and we can make a decision about treatment right away,” said Atif Zafar, UNM School of Medicine.

The ambulance runs off donations, so if enough people in New Mexico donate to the cause, it will be brought here.

It’s currently being used in several states including California and Colorado.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s