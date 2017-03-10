Medical experts hope to bring special ambulance for stroke patients to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new kind of ambulance dedicated solely to patients who suffer a stroke, and now there’s an effort to bring it to New Mexico.

The ambulance is equipped with CAT scan technology that allows physicians to review CT scans and order clot-busting drugs before patients are transported to the hospital.

Officials say minutes matter and bringing this ambulance could be the difference between life or death.

“What we can do is evaluate the patient at the doorstep and we can make a decision about treatment right away,” said Atif Zafar, UNM School of Medicine.

The ambulance runs off donations, so if enough people in New Mexico donate to the cause, it will be brought here.

It’s currently being used in several states including California and Colorado.