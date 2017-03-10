A cold front moving in northeastern New Mexico over the weekend spreading more clouds and the chance of a spot shower. Here in the metro area we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Our weather pattern remain fairly quiet over the next week as high pressure works back in to start next week. There is a pattern change on the way but it probably won’t come until the third week of March.

Mark's Friday Evening Forecast