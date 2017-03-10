Mail theft concerns prompt hiring of more postal inspectors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — With New Mexico’s largest metropolitan area being plagued by mail thefts, the U.S. Postal Service has agreed to add two more postal inspectors in the Albuquerque office.

The announcement was made Friday by U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The New Mexico Democrat met with the chief postal inspector last year after hearing from constituents about mail thefts.

Lujan Grisham says mailbox break-ins are a major problem, especially for elderly, disabled and low-income residents who may have difficulties traveling to the nearest post office to pick up their mail or prescriptions drugs.

The congresswoman’s office says the Postal Service is replacing older neighborhood delivery collection box units with high security boxes in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The service also pledged to take other measures to prevent mail theft.