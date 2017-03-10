Local organization honors creators of video about sexual consent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The creators of a locally produced video about sexual consent were honored this week.

Emmeline May and Rachel Brian built the video called “Tea and Consent,” which uses humor and animation to make the idea of sexual consent accessible to audiences around the world.

“I think it’s something people can relate to easily, therefore it just helps to teach a basic concept. I think it’s used predominately in the U.S. I’d say it’s commonly used in colleges, high schools, as part of consent education,” Rachel Brian said.

The New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault programs recognized the unique video by presenting them with a “Visionary Voice” award.