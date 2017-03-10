Lights out on Central concern business owners for customers’ safety

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Business owners say street lamps on a stretch of Central have been out for weeks, leaving their customers in the dark. It’s right in the middle of Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction and the city said it’s part of the project.

“We open until 10, so there’s hours and hours where people are crossing that street with no light at all,” said Bradley Chapman, the general manager at the Artichoke Cafe.

Chapman said the mixture of darkness and the ART construction makes it dangerous for his customers to get in and out of his restaurant once the sun goes down.

“It’s concerning just because our clients aren’t dressed for hiking, you know for the most part. So you see some elderly guests, and you see some ladies in heels,” he said.

A spokesperson for the ART project admits that the street lamps have been out for a while, but said there is a good reason.

“The street lights are being moved over to a new circuit, that will be the circuits that will be used for the project,” said Joanie Griffin.

However, business owners said they weren’t notified about the lights being out, and have no idea when they will come back on. The owner of Artichoke Cafe said he is fed up, and decided to do something to keep his customers safe.

“We added another light on our building next door to illuminate the parking lot, just to try to make up for a little bit of the light that we lost from the street lights,” said Chapman.

Griffin said the light work is to ensure better lighting in the area in the long run. She said pedestrians and business owners can look forward to a solution very soon.

“We’re moving as quickly as we possibly can, and the good news is the lights will be up this evening,” she said.

The other half of the lights will be up by next week.

KRQE News 13 asked why businesses weren’t notified about the outage, Griffin said they told businesses about sidewalk work and that the lights were a part of that.