Lawmaker attempts override Gov. Martinez’s veto of bill protecting time off for teachers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – All eyes are on the state Senate as one lawmaker challenges Governor Susana Martinez. He’s attempting to override her veto of a bill that would allow teachers to use all of their sick leave without being penalized on their evaluations.

The Senate is in session right now and Senator Craig Brandt is expected to move to override the governor’s veto on House Bill 241.

Thursday, Governor Martinez vetoed what’s nicknamed the “Teachers Are Humans, Too” legislation. It would allow teachers to take all of their contractual sick time, 10 days, without being penalized on their evaluations.

Right now, teachers get points deducted if they’re out more than three days.

Sponsors of the bill say teachers have earned and deserve that time off.

Senator Brandt called the governor’s veto “repulsive” but he wasn’t surprised.

The governor’s veto message claimed teacher absences are down significantly since 2012 and that districts can’t afford to pay more substitutes.

The governor’s office said this isn’t the first time legislators have tried to override a veto under her but no other attempt has been successful.

It takes a two-thirds vote in each chamber to override the veto. That means a representative sponsor of this bill has to separately introduce the override vote in the House.