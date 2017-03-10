Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine will help warm temperatures well above seasonal averages across most of New Mexico – afternoon highs will climb well into the 50s, 60s and 70s. One thing to note is the weak cold front slipping into the Eastern Plains today. This front will cool temperatures 5°-10° across northeast and east-central NM… but no significant rain or snow expected.

SATURDAY: Another, stronger cold front will drop in over eastern NM. Expect temperatures to cool a few degrees but still remain a bit warmer than normal for this time of year. A few spot showers may accompany this front over the northeast and east-central areas… but accumulation and intensity will be limited. Winds will begin to pick up late day as the front pushes south and west.

SUNDAY: Coolest day of the next seven! Afternoon temperatures will dip down to the upper 60s in the Albuquerque-metro area (still above seasonal average). We’ll finish the weekend will breezy to windy conditions… but still dry with no rain or snow expected.