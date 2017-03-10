John’s Friday Afternoon Forecast

Two storm systems will pass New Mexico to the north this weekend. Both will kick the winds up across the state, with breezy to sometimes windy conditions, especially east. The second system Sunday will give the Northern Mountains and northeast a shot at a few spot showers.

At the surface a series of cold fronts will drop into eastern and central New Mexico. The first will mainly cool down the eastern edge of the state Friday afternoon. Another over the weekend will cool down central and eastern areas, with a third early next week reinforcing the cool air east.

A ridge of high pressure builds back in for next week, allowing for sunny skies, mild temperatures and elevated fire danger.