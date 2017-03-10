In The Kitchen: Heat It Up With Frozen Food

Marla Mattenson, relationship and intimacy expert, joined New Mexico Living to show us how to heat up our marriage with frozen food.

In a recent magazine article, divorce filings are reported to spike in the month of March, that is the same month as National Frozen Foods Month. Marla explained how we can use frozen food, for a more successful relationship by setting aside time for each other and spending less time in the kitchen. There are numerous pre-packages frozen foods available, which will cut down on the pressure and time in making a romantic dinner. The more time you have for each other, the more time you have to connect as a couple.

