Home builders fight back against increase in property crime

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Home builders are seeing an increase in property crime and they’re fighting back. They were even able to solve a crime.

A local company says crooks are stealing everything from expensive appliances to kitchen cabinets from homes they’re building. They’ve taken the cabinets twice from one home on the westside, but the second time the company was tracking them with a GPS.

The company found the cabinets and other building supplies at a house near Central and 98th Street on Friday and then called the police.

The company wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation, but warns crooks that home builders are now putting GPS on everything.

Now, the company has their cabinets back. A man was also arrested for the thefts after a tense stand-off.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s