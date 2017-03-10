Home builders fight back against increase in property crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Home builders are seeing an increase in property crime and they’re fighting back. They were even able to solve a crime.

A local company says crooks are stealing everything from expensive appliances to kitchen cabinets from homes they’re building. They’ve taken the cabinets twice from one home on the westside, but the second time the company was tracking them with a GPS.

The company found the cabinets and other building supplies at a house near Central and 98th Street on Friday and then called the police.

The company wants to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation, but warns crooks that home builders are now putting GPS on everything.

Now, the company has their cabinets back. A man was also arrested for the thefts after a tense stand-off.