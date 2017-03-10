Gun laws get traction in open-carry New Mexico Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Gun regulations in New Mexico may soon be rewritten in ways designed to avoid shootings in domestic violence disputes and to end free-wheeling firearm rules at the state Capitol building.

Bills that would place new restrictions on the sale and possession of firearms are inching their way through the New Mexico state Legislature, with little more than a week left in the session.

Prospects for approval have dimmed for requiring background checks on private gun sales where no licensed dealer is involved, amid intense lobbying by gun-control advocacy groups and the firearms industry.

At the same time, traditional political opponents of restrictions appear to be warming to a bill that requires people surrender their guns if a judge deems them to be a threat to a spouse or domestic partner.