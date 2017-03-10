Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Gov. Martinez vetoes bill to protect time off for teachers

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A Republican lawmaker is expected to pursue a veto override at the Roundhouse Friday. Senator Craig Brandt’s “Teachers Are Human, Too” bill overwhelmingly passed the legislature. It would have let teachers use their 10 sick days without it impacting their evaluations. Right now, more than three absences would lower evaluation scores. The governor wouldn’t go on camera after her veto but said in a message she’s proud that teacher absences have gone down. She also said that districts can’t afford to pay more substitutes.

2. The infamous fugitive serving a life sentence for killing an elderly Oklahoma couple traveling through New Mexico is dead. The Albuquerque Journal reports John McCluskey died Tuesday at a federal prison in Colorado. It’s unclear how he died. McClusky was a prison escapee on the run from Arizona when he and two others hi-jacked Gary and Linda Haas’ camper in 2010. McCluskey shot and killed them then set their trailer on fire.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine will help warm temperatures well above seasonal averages across most of New Mexico – afternoon highs will climb well into the 50s, 60s and 70s.

4. Newly-obtained records show the top three spots Albuquerque police are responding to the most in the metro. Number one is Coronado Center. From august to the end of January the Albuquerque Police Department made 385 calls to the area roughly 62 percent involved shoplifting. Number two is the Walmart supercenter on Eubank near I-40. The Walmart on Carlisle and Menaul came in third.

5. The Lobos men’s basketball team is expected to return home soon. This after a disappointing loss in the Mountain West Conference. The Lobos lost to the Fresno State Bulldogs 65-60 in Las Vegas Thursday. Fans KRQE News 13 spoke with say they’re looking forward to next year.

