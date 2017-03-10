Former Los Lunas firefighter accused of rape appears in court

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Lunas firefighter accused of raping a teenage girl was in court Friday where a judge ordered his high bond to remain in place.

Michael Laws had a first appearance in Belen Magistrate Court Friday. He’s accused of raping an 18-year-old during an underage drinking party at his home.

Friday, the state asked for an extension in what’s known as the 10 day rule. They usually have 10 days to take a case to a grand jury or to a preliminary hearing to decide if there is enough evidence to pursue charges.

The judge granted that request and then kept his bond at $50,000 cash only.

As KRQE News 13 reported Thursday, Laws, who was a firefighter with the Village of Los Lunas, is now out of a job.