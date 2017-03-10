For Your Information: Older Adult Falls And Prevention



According to the National Council on Aging, one out of four Americans over the age of 65 years old will fall this year. Every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall and every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall.

The good news is many of these falls can be prevented. Author Bill Case of the Book titled “Stand Tall, Don’t Fall”, joined the show to tell our viewers about Older Adult Falls and Prevention.

For more information click here.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living