Craig Neal to return as head coach of the Lobos next season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico announced Friday that Head Basketball Coach Craig Neal will return and coach the men’s basketball team next season.

Vice President of Athletics, Paul Krebs, issued the following statement:

In order to end speculation, I’m announcing that Craig Neal will return and coach the men’s basketball team next season. The team went through a very difficult season with several injuries to key players that hindered the quest for a championship, and we were in contention until the final three weeks. Off the court, the team continues to be leaders in the classroom and in the community. I have high expectations of the program, as does Craig, and our on-court performance needs to improve. We have an excellent incoming recruiting class and we fully expect to return Lobo Basketball to the high level of excellence and achievement that our fans deserve. – Paul Krebs, Vice President for Athletics

This comes after the Lobos early exit from the Mountain West Tournament Thursday. Fresno State turned away the Lobos by way of a 65-60 victory.

