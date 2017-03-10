Craig Neal to return as head coach of the Lobos next season

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico announced Friday that Head Basketball Coach Craig Neal will return and coach the men’s basketball team next season.

Vice President of Athletics, Paul Krebs, issued the following statement:

In order to end speculation, I’m announcing that Craig Neal will return and coach the men’s basketball team next season. The team went through a very difficult season with several injuries to key players that hindered the quest for a championship, and we were in contention until the final three weeks. Off the court, the team continues to be leaders in the classroom and in the community. I have high expectations of the program, as does Craig, and our on-court performance needs to improve. We have an excellent incoming recruiting class and we fully expect to return Lobo Basketball to the high level of excellence and achievement that our fans deserve. – Paul Krebs, Vice President for Athletics

This comes after the Lobos early exit from the Mountain West Tournament Thursday. Fresno State turned away the Lobos by way of a 65-60 victory.

KRQE News 13 will have much more tonight in Sports.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s