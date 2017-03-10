Carjacking victims accused of vigilante-style revenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A reminder that no matter how furious you are at criminals who prey on you, getting revenge can get you into trouble.

A pair from Los Lunas became victims of a carjacking in Albuquerque this week, but now they are both locked up, accused of tracking down and kidnapping their teenage culprit — and that’s just the beginning.

Up until now, Christal Holliday and Juan Saavedra have had minimal criminal history, but the two are accused of taking the law into their own hands and making that teenage carjacker pay — vigilante-style. They are charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

It all began when Saavedra’s Pontiac was stolen in a carjacking this week. Saavedra and Holliday went to the Albuquerque Police Department and reported that crime. On Wednesday, the car was found at an apartment complex near San Pedro and Montgomery.

Saavedra and Holliday picked up the Pontiac and learned two teens were detained.

However, investigators believe Holliday and Saavedra were was playing detective at the 7-Eleven at Carlisle and Candelaria Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Saavedra’s black Dodge Charger pulled up in front of the store. Then, a man believed to be Saavedra got into a confrontation with a teenager, pointed what appeared to be an AK-47 at the teen, dragged the teen, and hit him in the head with the firearm.

Police said a gunshot went off and the teen was shot in the ear.

The teen told APD officers that he was thrown in the back of the car, his face was covered with a bandanna, and the two suspects drove him to Los Lunas.

He claims his wrists were zip tied and that they placed ropes around his ankles and claimed they tazed him about 50 times.

Ultimately, the teen told officers that Saavedra and Holiday took him to a dirt area and he described being thrown in a five-foot deep hole.

“The offenders pointed a firearm at him and threatened to kill him and his family if he told police,” the court document states.

The couple drove the teen back to Albuquerque, according to the police report, and he was transported to the hospital.

He admitted to police that he and his friend carjacked the couple.

“I am concerned about the allegations, particularly about the fact that this is alleged to have been a retaliation for a prior incident and that there is a video and that a firearm was discharged, reportedly actually striking the alleged victim in the ear,” said Judge Sharon Walton.

She kept the defendants’ bond each at $50,000 cash or surety.

There’s no word on the status of any criminal case involving the teens for pulling off the carjacking.