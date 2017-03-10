Budget cuts prompt local charter school to take furlough day Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local charter school said state budget cuts would force them to furlough teachers and staff for a day and Friday was the day.

Teachers and staff at Cottonwood Classical Charter School used the furlough day to protest the budget cuts. They were joined by students and their parents.

The school says cuts in the last legislative session and more cuts this session have left them with a $122,000 shortfall.

Instead of layoffs, parents and staff agreed a furlough day was the best way to balance the budget.

“We hope the legislature can avoid these kid of things in the future. We don’t know what the budget is going to look like for next year, but if it’s anything like this year, we’re looking at more significant cuts and potentially some layoffs,” said Sam Obenshain, Executive Director of Cottonwood Classical.

Cottonwood Classical is a state funded charter school overseen by the Public Education Department.