EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – An Amber Alert for two children out of El Paso has been canceled.

The El Paso Police Department says 9-year-old Ashley and her 10-year-old brother Brandon Estrada went missing late Thursday night.

Police believed they were with their mother Brenda Estrada and Miguel Mendez. Police say they have found both children. They have not said where but they are still looking for Miguel Mendez.

He may be driving a blue-green, 2001 Acura TL with Texas plate number HGV-456.