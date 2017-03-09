Trial for New Mexico mom in son incest case set to begin

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – The trial of a New Mexico mother facing charges for having an incestuous relationship with her 20-year-old son is set to begin.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports jury selection in the case against 37-year-old Monica Mares is scheduled for Wednesday in Clovis.

Jury selection also is slated March 23 in the case involving her son, 20-year-old Caleb Peterson.

Mares and Peterson made international headlines last year following an interview with the British paper the Daily Mail. They told the newspaper they made their relationship public to raise awareness about “Genetic Sexual Attraction.”

The mother and son are facing separate jury trials on one count each of incest.