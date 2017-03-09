Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: House panel OKs health bill to replace Obamacare

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. After an 18-hour session, Republican’s plan to repeal and replace Obamacare cleared its first hurdle after a House committee passed the bill. It’s one of two committees tasked with voting on the health care replacement bill. Thursday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee is still debating. But Republicans are excited over what some call their first victory. Democrats on the other hand, didn’t make it easy, they offered dozens of amendments to slow down the process. There are some Republicans not in favor of the bill in place saying its “Obamacare – lite.”

2. The controversial measure to allow voters to decide if sodas and other sweetened drinks should be taxed in Santa Fe gets the green light. The 8-to-1 vote came down a little before midnight meaning the question will be on the ballot during a special election in May. If approved by voters, the law would impose a tax of two-cents-per-ounce of soda, adding 24 cents to the price of a can of coke for distributors.

3. A cool start but a beautiful afternoon ahead with most of us topping out well above average. Expect widespread 50s, 60s and 70s across western and central New Mexico – near-record highs in the 80s across the Eastern Plains.

4. Deputies are asking for your help in finding a suspected murderer six months after the shooting death of a young woman and her friend. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Eric Ferrer shot and killed Angelica Herrera and her friend Adrian Anaya. Deputies filed a warrant for his arrest but haven’t been able to find him. The sheriff’s department is looking for nearly 40 accused murders, one warrant dates back to 1982.

5. Hundreds will silently march around the state Roundhouse to continue awareness about the dangers of drunk driving. The March of Sorrow started eight years ago after the deaths of four Santa Fe teens in a crash that garnered a lot of attention. The teen inspired march had about 400 teens participate last year.

