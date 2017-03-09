State Police recruits observe sobriety checkpoint procedures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lesson for State Police recruits: what to look for during a sobriety checkpoint.

Wednesday night, officers held a DWI checkpoint on the I-25 frontage road between Odelia and Lomas.

“We look for any number of things, how they are driving, if they appear to be impaired, if their eyes are bloodshot,” said Major Dina Romero.

“It’s pretty exciting to see everything that happens here, the set up , the briefing, to exactly how we are supposed to conduct ourselves out here,” said recruit Matthew Williams.

Recruits were not questioning drivers, they were only there to observe.