Roswell teacher accused of embezzling pleads no contest to charges

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell teacher accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a business has pleaded no contest.

Michelle Fuentes is accused of stealing more than $326,000 from Jim farms in Dexter, where she used to work as a bookkeeper. A criminal complaint reveals that Fuentes allegedly used the money to pay personal bills.

Recently, Fuentes has been teaching at Mountain View Middle School. KRQE News 13 has reached out to the school and the district.

According to online court records, Fuentes pleaded no contest Wednesday. She’s scheduled to be sentenced later this month.