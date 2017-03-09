Police investigate claims school security guard gave student porn

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Another investigation at a New Mexico charter school found to have unlicensed teachers and employees without background checks — this time a criminal investigation.

Los Lunas police say they were called in to investigate claims a security guard at the School of Dreams Academy in Los Lunas provided a student with pornography.

Just last month, KRQE News 13 reported that the Public Education Department conducted an audit on the school and found 12 staffers don’t have proper licenses — everything from teachers to nurses and administrators.

Then, Los Lunas police were called in to investigate the claims against the security guard last week. Los Lunas police say at this point, they have not been able to substantiate the claims and therefore will not pursue charges, but will forward the case to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

The school says that guard is on leave.