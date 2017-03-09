On The Stage: ‘South Pacific’ At The Albuquerque Little Theatre

Actors, Jenni Goodman and Mark Pino, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Albuquerque Little Theatre to the performance of ‘South Pacfic.’

‘Tales of the South Pacific’ is an epic musical romance centers on a group of American sailors and Navy nurses stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. As the war against Japan escalates, reality sets in for both characters, who struggle to reconcile their unconventional love affairs with their long-held prejudices and insecurities.

The show opens at Albuquerque Little Theatre, March 10 and runs through April 2. With matinee performances on Sundays.There will also be an additional performance with an ASL Interpreter, Saturday, March 18’s matinee at 2 p.m.

