New program aims to help those with Sephardic heritage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the exodus of Jews during the Spanish Inquisition, one local federation is hoping to help people gain back their Spanish citizenship.

The Jewish Federation of New Mexico has started a Sephardic Certification Program to grant Spanish nationality to descendants of the estimated 300,000 Jews who were expelled from Spain in 1492. The certification will prove that the applicant is of Spanish-Jewish descent.

The program ends October 1, 2018, but there are a few steps needed to take before obtaining the citizenship.

Steps:

Obtain a passport form home country which does not expire before 2019 Obtain a certificate of Sephardic heritage Applicants between ages of 18-70, pass an intermediate Spanish language exam Pass an FBI and state-level criminal background Show a special connection to Spain Travel to Spain.

The program aides both Jewish and Non-Jewish people.

For more information on the Sephardic Certification Program, visit the Jewish Federation of New Mexico’s website.