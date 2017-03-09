New Mexico officials warn of escalating fire danger

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – State and federal land managers in New Mexico are warning people about escalating fire danger.

This week, red flag warnings were issued throughout eastern New Mexico due to extreme fire danger, and the dry, windy conditions are likely to remain in the forecast.

Surrounding states such as Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas have already been hit with serious wildfires this year due to similar conditions.

So far this year, officials say New Mexico has seen 55 wildfires burn more than 10 square miles – about half of that being charred in the last two weeks alone.

Acting State Forester Donald Griego says last year’s fire season was very active and destructive. More than 200 square miles burned on public and private lands in 2016.