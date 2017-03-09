New Mexico High School teams punch their ticket to 2017 State Basketball Championship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For most classification Friday played host for semifinal match ups. There were some great games played on both the boys and girls side of New Mexico high school basketball. In Class 6A boys it will be 12 seed Volcano Vista and 2 seed Las Cruces in the Championship. On the Girls side it will be 7 seed Sandia and 5 seed La Cueva.

For a full look at the scores and how the brackets have shaped up across all classifications, go to this LINK. http://www.nmact.org/basketball-state-championship