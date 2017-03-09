New Mexico governor vetoes bill to protect time off for teachers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor announced late Thursday that she is vetoing the so-called “Teachers are Human Too” bill, and New Mexico teachers are not happy.

The bill would have prevented teachers from being penalized in their evaluations for taking the time off that they are allotted under contracts. Teachers are generally given 10 days of sick leave and personal time, but under the current system they are docked in their evaluations after their third absence. The bill overwhelmingly passed both the Senate and House.

The governor said “while I recognize the legislature’s attempts to support our teachers in their lives outside of school, I am unable to sign House Bill 241…I believe in having the importance of having full time teachers, not short-term.”

The governor says the bill “threatens to take us back to pre-2012 teacher absenteeism levels and our districts can’t afford to pay more substitutes to cover for teachers they have already hired.”

Teachers are already sounding off on social media, angry over the move.

KRQE News 13 is working to get an official response from the bill’s sponsor and educators.

