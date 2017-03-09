New Mexico congressman discusses president’s plans on national TV

Rep. Steve Pearce
Rep. Steve Pearce

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Republican New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was on C-SPAN Thursday talking about some of President Trump’s controversial plans. One of the first things he addressed — the wall the president wants to build.

“We’ve always been straight forward to even as far back as President Bush, that they come over it, under it, through it, so the idea that we can cure it with just that is a mistake. We agree, secure the border, but how do we get there?” Rep. Pearce asked.

Rep. Steve Pearce says using new technology is also a big key. He also addressed the president’s plan to add thousands more agents to the Border Patrol.

“Before we spend more money on more people, we need to change the culture in the agency. I watched as President Bush increased, he doubled the size of Border Patrol, but didn’t change the inside culture, saying that we need to secure the border. I think that President Trump has been much more willing to enforce the law.”

Rep. Pearce says the latest numbers show fewer illegal border crossings since President Trump took office. He believes it’s a direct link to the president’s clear message on illegal immigration.

Rep. Pearce is part of a U.S.-Mexico inter-parliamentary group with the mission of building a stronger relationship between the two countries.

 

