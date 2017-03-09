High-pressure holds to our west allowing for mostly sunny skies over the next few days and temperatures in the low 70s. We will push a cold front into the east side of the state on Saturday and Sunday. That front will knock down temperatures by 10 to 15° across the east. Here in the metro we will stay mild through Saturday before a cooler Sunday with gusty winds and a high of 67. The weather pattern looks relatively quiet for the next 10 days before we see significant changes toward a stormier pattern.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
